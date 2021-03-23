Boulder, CO Police held a press conference on Tuesday to formally identify the 10 victims who lost their lives in the King Soopers supermarket shooting.

Police Chief Maris Herold led the conference in a follow-up to her Monday night announcement that Officer Eric Talley, 51, was killed while responding to the attack. She began by explaining that the 9 other victims were identified and their families notified.

From there, Herold began listing the names of the deceased, starting with the youngest victim (who was 20 years old), and ending with the oldest (who was 65).

Denny Strong (20)

Neven Stanisic (23)

Rikky Olds (25)

Tralona Bartkowiak (49)

Suzanne Fountain (51)

Terri Leiker (51)

Eric Talley (51)

Kevin Mahoney (61)

Lynn Murray (62)

Jody Waters (65)

“Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence,” Herold said. “We’re committed with state, local, and federal authorities for a thorough investigation and we’ll bring justice to each of these families.”

Herold continued the press conference by announcing that the shooting suspect has been identified as Ahmad Alyssa of Arvada, CO. Herold and her fellow officials also used much of the event to honor Talley’s service while mourning for him and his fellow victims.

Watch above, via CNN.

