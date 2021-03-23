BREAKING: Boulder Shooting Suspect Identified

The man accused of killing ten people inside a Boulder, Colorado supermarket has been charged with ten counts of first-degree murder, police said Tuesday.

21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa of Arvada, Colorado, was identified as the suspected shooter who opened fire in a King Soopers on Monday, killing ten people, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was among the first to respond to the scene. Talley was a member of the Boulder Police Department since 2010.

Police, who announced the charges in a Tuesday press conference, said the suspect carried out the killings with a rifle, and was shot by police before he was arrested. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is in stable condition. Police have yet to reveal any motive for the shooting.

A shirtless and bloodied man was filmed being walked away from the scene of the shooting in handcuffs to a stretcher on Monday. It is unclear if that man is the suspected shooter.

Breaking: VIDEO—Police in Boulder appear to have one suspect who is bleeding heavily from his right thigh in custody at the King Soopers active shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/zUFu2CFxTq — Chris Weidner (@CWNewser) March 22, 2021

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at the Tuesday press conference that authorities worked overnight to remove the victims from the grocery store, identify them, and alert their families. She read out their names, and said the victims were men and women between the ages of 20 and 65.

Watch the press conference above.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

