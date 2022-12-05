BREAKING: ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Reportedly Taken Off Air Over Affair

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been taken off the air over their affair — announced ABC News President Kim Godwin on a staff call Monday, as reported first by Variety, and confirmed by others.

Godwin called the marital affair a “distraction,” according to CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who also reported that the two will not be behind the desk “while ABC figures things out.”

Holmes and Robach returned to work on Thursday after news of the affair broke. Holmes will be getting a divorce from his wife, Marilee, according to Page Six.

Robach was also having marital issues. She got divorced from her husband, Andrew.

ABC had previously said Holmes and Robach would not be disciplined, according to Page Six.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

