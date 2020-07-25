BREAKING: TV Icon Regis Philbin Dead at 88

TV legend and New York City icon Regis Philbin died Friday of natural causes, according to a statement from the family issued today.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the statement reads. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him—for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

The 88-year-old TV host was an ever-present figure for decades, from Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee to hit game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and countless guest appearances and cameos. He hosted parades, New Year’s Eve celebrations and more, and received multiple daytime Emmy nominations along with six wins.

Celebrities and media, along with fans and admirers, have been sharing their tributes in his memory, including a poignant remembrance from actor Josh Gad and a touching tribute from fellow TV host Craig Ferguson.

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020

Damn. Awful news. Regis Philbin was a friend and a mentor to me. I will never forget his kindness and support. He truly was a mensch. — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) July 25, 2020

