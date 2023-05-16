Brian Kilmeade Fumes Over America’s ‘Destroyed’ Relationship With Russia After Durham Report Faults the FBI

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade seethed over the decay of the United States’ relations with Russia in light of the findings from John Durham’s special counsel report.

Fox & Friends started Tuesday with the report’s determination that the FBI had no factual evidence when they investigated whether the Donald Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. The full probe should have never been launched. While Durham’s investigation seems that it won’t lead to bombshell criminal indictments, Durham accused the Justice Department and the FBI of acting upon confirmation bias and that they “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report.”

The report prompted Ainsley Earhardt to denounce the Trump-Russia probe as “one big political smear, all to influence an election.” She and Kilmeade dove into the background of the probe, with the latter insinuating a double standard as he emphasized how the Russia probe loomed over Trump’s political existence for years.

“Lives get ruined, our relationship with Russia is destroyed,” said Kilmeade. “And the president; whatever you think he accomplished — and he accomplished a lot — think about what more he could have done had he just been treated like a normal president and not investigated like he is a convicted criminal.”

As Steve Doocy spoke about corrective actions to prevent the FBI from repeating their missteps, Kilmeade suggested, “How about stay out of politics?”

This is an embarrassment to the FBI. This is so damning, worth every dollar of the $6.5 million. And just because people weren’t arrested or convicted, it doesn’t mean it wasn’t unethical and wasn’t immoral. Sometimes you can’t arrest people for being terrible at your job and being politically motivated…So many people are in this administration right now that knew all about this and helped tar Donald Trump while he was president. And they are rewarded with great jobs in a new administration. Jake Sullivan should be fired today!

Kilmeade eventually brought the subject back to Russia as he ripped into the Steele dossier:

That thing is not worth the paper it’s printed on. The people that did it knew it was crap, yet they used it to investigate Donald Trump. And here’s the worst part: as a country, we got hurt. And think about the relations with Russia that were destroyed. As bad as Russia can be, you don’t need to make up stuff about what they’re doing to poison relations between two very powerful countries with nuclear weapons. It is insane! And Hillary Clinton just sits there and says when asked about this investigation ‘Oh, I’m sorry you have to go down that rabbit hole.’ No! You dug that rabbit hole and we found you in it.

This was a recurring topic for Kilmeade since he brought up the probe’s impact later during a conversation with Matt Whitaker. The former acting attorney general told Kilmeade that the Trump administration was constantly bogged down by the probe, and Kilmeade groaned that “It definitely affected U.S. relations, especially with Russia. As bad as Russia is, they had nothing to do with this.”

