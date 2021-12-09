GOP Gov. Slams Ron Johnson’s Claim That Mouthwash Kills Covid: ‘When Crazy Comes Knocking at the Door, Slam It Shut’

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) appear on OutFront with Erin Burnett on Thursday and spoke about Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy and addressed recent comments by fellow Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. During a town hall on Wednesday, the senator suggested that gargling mouthwash could kill the coronavirus.

“Standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus,” Johnson said in an audio clip played by Burnett. “If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?”

Burnett turned to Sununu and said, “People run with these kinds of theories. They believe them. How damaging is it?”

“Look, it’s incredibly damaging,” replied the governor. “There’s no doubt about it. I’ve gotten kind of famous for saying when crazy comes knocking at the door, slam it shut. And that’s what you gotta do. You can’t just tolerate it and say it’s just a certain part of your population that is, you know, transmitting all this misinformation and it doesn’t matter. It does matter because it gets into the populace.”

The governor pleaded with the public to get vaccinated to help end the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a lot of hospitalization here,” he said. “People are taking it very seriously. The number of people looking to get their boosters skyrocketing,” adding that New Hampshire will administer 12,000 booster shots this weekend.

“But the misinformation is real,” Sununu continued. “People have to discredit it as fast as they can. And I don’t care what party you’re from. We have young Democrats that don’t want to get vaccinated, we have older Republicans that don’t want to get vaccinated.”

He concluded, “Get the information and make the right decision to get vaccinated.”

