GOP Governor Reacts To BANANAS Anti-Vax Claims by Fellow Republicans: ‘When Crazy Comes Knocking at the Door, You Gotta Slam It Shut’

Even though Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) has said he won’t impose vaccine mandates in his state, he has nevertheless butted heads with members of his own party over vaccine. Last week he slammed the Republican legislature for rejecting $27 million in federal funds to increase vaccinations in the state.

Sununu appeared with Erin Burnett on Thursday night, and the CNN host played clips of Republican New Hampshire state representatives making bizarre claims about the vaccine.

“Here’s what some of them have said about the vaccine,” she said.

“I see studies of blood clots in other countries,” said one lawmaker. “I see deaths in other countries. I will not play Russian roulette with my health.”

Another stated, “They want everybody to have the shot. Why? Are they getting paid off by big Pharma? Is there something in the shot that’s going to help them control us? There’s lots of things that I’m reading that make me very suspicious.”

“Ok,” said Burnett. “That same lawmaker, Governor, as you know, shared with his colleagues a so-called vaccine death report which said studies on doses of the vaccine showed that, quote, and I want our viewers to hear this. This is what he said: ‘In both vials there was a living organism with tentacles. This creature moves around, lifts itself up and even seems to be self-aware.'”

She asked Sununu, “How do you push a vaccine that saves lives when you have stuff like that coming out from elected officials?”

“Look, Erin,” he responded. “When crazy comes knocking at the door, you gotta to slam it shut. That’s all there is to it.”

He elaborated:

I stood up there in front of the New Hampshire citizens every single day answering every question we could showing the data, the trends. And that’s the public trust that has to be built with that transparency. So there’s just absolutely no place for the misinformation, the crazy conspiracy theories, all that kind of nonsense. I don’t care what party you’re from, we’ll push back on it every time because we have a big job to do. Covid is gonna get worse as we hit this fall and winter surge, no doubt about it. We need folks to get vaccinated, we need them to make their boosters, we need to get testing available. I’ve got a lot on my plate, I don’t need crazy getting in the way.

Watch above via CNN.

