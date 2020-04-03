CNN’s Erin Burnett Breaks Down in Tears Talking to Widow Who Lost Her Husband to Coronavirus

CNN’s Erin Burnett became emotional and teared up on her program Friday night while interviewing Maura Lewinger, who lost her husband Joe Lewinger to the coronavirus.

The CNN host began the segment by offering her condolences to the grieving wife and mother.

“You and I were just speaking briefly before this began and not only am I so sorry, but of course it’s impossible to truly imagine the depth of your loss, the suddenness of it, the unexpectedness of it, but I know that you are on tonight to speak to people at this moment and that you have something you want to tell them,” Burnett stated.

Lewinger talked about all her husband did for his community as a teacher and the impact he had on countless students’ lives.

“He always has a listening ear, no matter what you’re talking about. Joe was always listening, always felt like you were the most important person in the room,” she said.

Lewinger talked about the symptoms her husband started to develop and the treatment he received, and she made a point of emphasizing the importance of people continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.

Burnett asked, “Were you were able to be with him when he died?”

“I was. I was. I was. Yes,” Lewinger said.

“Thank God,” Burnett replied.

Lewinger talked about her husband’s final days and everything she needed to do to get his affairs in order.

She stated, “Hurry in the room and get him on FaceTime,” after the nurse had said his time was almost up.

“And so she did. She did. And I thanked him, I thanked him for being the most amazing husband and for making me feel cherished and loved every single day.”

Burnett was visibly emotional and teared up as Lewinger spoke from the heart.

Watch the full interview above, via CNN.

