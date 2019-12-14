CNN’s S.E. Cupp Hits Senate GOP on Impeachment: ‘Rubber Stamped This President’s Corruption’

CNN host S.E. Cupp blasted the political maneuvering being employed by Senate Republicans in the face of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

On her show S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday, Cupp was reacting to recent comments from Sen. Lindsey Graham – who has all but decided that Trump has been railroaded by House Democrats and intends to push for a quick end to impeachment.

“Mitch McConnell doesn’t just want to get impeachment over with to protect Trump, he desperately wants to protect Senate Republicans too,” Cupp said, noting a long trial would likely draw out testimony that makes Trump look bad and make it harder for moderate Republicans to vote against impeachment.

“No amount of parlor tricks or procedural wizardry will save Republicans from the long lens of history,” she continued. “It is not ambiguous what the president did–how he abused his office for his own political and personal gain, it’s clear as day–and it will only get clearer when the fog of impeachment and election politics lifts.”

“No amount of ducking and covering will save Republicans from the truth … they rubber stamped this president’s corruption and self-interests, and opened the door for future presidents to do worse,” Cupp said. “No amount of cologne will cover up that kind of stench.”

Watch above, via CNN.

