Following Friday’s coronavirus task force briefing, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta started off his reaction by saying, “Despite what you heard, we are in the middle of a public health disaster.”

“And it wasn’t an inevitable health disaster, to be clear,” he said. “One of the first things that was said is all 50 states are opening safely and responsibly. That’s simply not true.”

Gupta said not a single state actually followed the strict opening criteria the task force laid out.

“They say that we have greatly expanded testing. We’re still at 10 percent of the testing we should be doing at this point in this pandemic,” he continued. “They say we’ve had 45 days to stop the spread… We haven’t stopped the spread. We can put up the graph. You see what’s happened here. We’ve had our highest number of infections since this pandemic began. The highest just happened over the last 24 hours there. You know, this is a problem. We can spin it in all sorts of different ways. But the reality not only are things bad, they’re as bad as they’ve been with regard to daily new infections.”

