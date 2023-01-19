Congressman Slams House Republicans: ‘Arsonists Who Are Intent on Burning Everything’ in Debt Limit Negotiations

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) is not optimistic House Republicans will support raising the debt ceiling to prevent the U.S. from defaulting for the first time.

The U.S. hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, which limits the amount of debt the country may borrow. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said her department is implementing measures to avoid a national default, but these moves will only last until about early June.

House Republicans are looking to use their new majority to leverage spending cuts from Democrats in exchange for raising the debt limit.

The Biden administration said it will seek a clean raising of the debt limit and will not negotiate.

“How do you think of being the minority this year – like what your job is?” Chris Hayes asked on Thursday’s All In.

“I think our job is to resist the excesses for the Republican Party,” Torres replied. “And my greatest concern is the debt limit brinksmanship. If we were to default on America’s debt, it would do irreparable damage to the American economy.”

Torres explained that all 212 House Democrats and six Republicans could trigger a discharge petition to force Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). However, some experts question the viability of that option.

“No one should underestimate the obstructionism of the House Republican majority,” Torres continued. “House Republicans are willing to engineer a historic humiliation of their own leader, Kevin McCarthy. And I think they’re willing to derail the full faith, and credit, of the United States.”

“Which, perversely gives them more negotiating leverage,” Hayes noted. “Isn’t that part of the problem? They want us – everyone, you – to think that they’re gonna do it. They’ll pull the trigger.”

“But I actually think they will,” Torres replied. “I think they’re arsonists who are intent on burning everything around them, including their own leadership and the full faith and credit of the United States.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

