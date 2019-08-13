comScore

Chris Cuomo Called Out For Comparing ‘Fredo’ to the N-Word: ‘Very Definition of White Privilege’

By Ken MeyerAug 13th, 2019, 8:14 am

A lot of conservative voices are strongly disagreeing with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on the idea that calling Italians “Fredo” is like calling black people the N-word.

Cuomo drew major media attention on Monday night over a viral video of his response to a man who heckled him while he was with his family. The heckler called Cuomo “Fredo” as a disparaging reference to the character from The Godfather, and the CNN anchor answered with a heated response where he said “I’ll f*cking ruin your sh*t. I’ll f*cking throw you down these stairs like a f*cking punk.”

During the altercation, Cuomo specifically responded to the “Fredo” insult by saying “They use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian? It’s an insult to your f*cking people. It’s like the N-word for us.” Conservatives have taken notice of Cuomo’s confrontation, and as it were, they are not impressed by his N-word comparison for several reasons:

Also, just in case you were wondering, it’s not only conservatives who disagree with the N-word-Fredo comparison:

