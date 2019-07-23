Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) says he doesn’t want to go up against Donald Trump by using the same bullying tactics as the president, but in the process, he roasted Trump with several personal insults on Monday night.

During an interview with Seth Meyers, Booker recalled how a former football player approached him recently while he was campaigning in Iowa for the 2020 election.

“He’s a big guy, he puts his arm around me and goes, ‘Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face,'” Booker said. “And I stop in my tracks and I go, ‘Dude, that’s a felony, man.'”

That’s when Booker started roasting the president’s physique while talking about what would happen if he really did hit Trump:

“And, you know…Donald Trump is a guy who you understand he hurts you, and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly out-of-shape man that he is if I did that. This physically weak specimen…”

Booker immediately clarified that he was speaking ironically though, saying “you see what I’m talking there? That’s his tactics. And you don’t beat a bully like him fighting him on his tactics, on his terms, using his turf. He’s the body-shamer, he’s the guy that tries to drag people in the gutter. This is a moral moment in America, and to me, what we need from our next leader – especially after the time of moral vandalism that we’re in right now – is we need a leader that’s not going to call us to the worst of who we are, but call us the best of who we are.”

Watch above, via NBC.

