Dave Portnoy Takes Swipe at Jason Whitlock Calling Him a Troll with ‘No Morals’: He’s ‘So Far Below Me in Every Facet of Life’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took a swipe at BlazeTV’s Jason Whitlock — calling the commentator a troll with no morals.

On the Tuesday edition of The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co, Portnoy held nothing back when the conversation turned to Whitlock.

Last week, Whitlock uploaded a clip to Twitter from his show Fearless, talking about Portnoy and calling him “hostile to masculinity.”

“Dave Portnoy, El Presidente, is a fraud. He has no redeeming qualities other than his wealth. Remove his money, and he wouldn’t have a friend in this world. If we weren’t living in an era completely hostile to masculinity, Portnoy would be broke in Boston delivering pizza,” Whitlock said.

On Tuesday, Portnoy said, “Whitlock is so far below me. In every facet of life. It’s like who cares. I mean, he really is. I’m more successful. I’m smarter. I’m funnier. I make more money. I’m not fat. I mean, no offense.”

He added, “I just — what is the point of me even engaging? And he’s a troll… maybe the biggest ringing indictment of guys like him, like if I decided I wanted to have no morals like he does, and just try to build my career on inciting political people, I’d be the biggest thing of all time. It’s the easiest thing to do. He’s trying to do it. He’s just, so unfunny.”

“I actually disagree with that,” cohost Eddie Farrer said. “Cause I think you’ve done a better job just like coming together with people who are normal, where like, I think there’s a cap on the people who are just psycho and insane. Like you could definitely get big. You could get very big clearly.”

“No, you can be huge. You can go to the moon,” Portnoy added.

When asked who would be a great example of this type of success, Portnoy said Tucker Carlson.

“Do you think you’re bigger than Tucker?” Eddie asked.

“No,” Portnoy said.

