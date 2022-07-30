Speaking with host Tiffany Cross, MSNBC regular and justice correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal said that the reason Republicans like Herschel Walker is he does “what he’s told,” and that’s what the GOP wants “from their Negroes.”

On Saturday’s Cross Connection the host blasted Georgia Republican candidate and former Dallas Cowboys star Walker for “lies and outlandish claims,” after suggesting he’s trying to avoid debating his Democrat opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

She then brought in Mystal and asked him why, given those things, the race is still a toss-up.

“The poll by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released Wednesday indicates Warnock topping Walker at 46% to 43%, with roughly 3% of voters saying they’ll back Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, and 8% undecided,” said Cross. “Make it make sense for me?”

“First of all, I just want to thank the GOP for nominating a running back from Dallas to run in Georgia and a TV doctor from New Jersey to run in Pennsylvania,” said Mystal, referencing Pennsylvania Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. “That’s, thank you, guys. Right?”

“But yes, it’s going to be a close election in Georgia because Walker \has the backing of the Republicans,” he said. He echoed Cross’s characterization of Walker before giving his explanation for why that is so.

“Now, you ask, why are Republicans backing this man who’s so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts? But that’s actually the reason,” he said. “Walker’s going to do what he’s told. And that’s what Republicans like. That’s what Republicans want from their Negroes. To do what they’re told. And Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, lacks an independent ability to grasp policies.”

Mystal added that Walker would, as a Senator, simply be an extension of leader Mitch McConnell’s will, lumping Walker with Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, whom he described as the “dumbest person in the United States Senate.”

“So the GOP likes these candidates that aren’t able to kind of think for themselves, because that means that it’s just, it basically means that Mitch McConnell gets three votes every time he shows up to work as opposed to just his own,’ he said.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

