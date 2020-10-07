Fauci Begs Americans to Take Coronavirus Seriously, Even Though ‘50% of You Hate Me’ and ‘Think I’m Trying to Destroy the Country’

Dr. Anthony Fauci begged Americans to take coronavirus precautions seriously during an interview with the president of American University on Tuesday — even asking the “50 percent” of the country that “hate” him to implement public health measures.

Fauci noted that he does not want the country to go back into lockdown, nor does he think it will get to that point, as long as people listen to his recommendations.

“It occurs because of the lack of implementation of simple public health measures. It’s so frustrating because it is not rocket science,” he said. “You don’t need to lockdown.”

“You almost want to say, okay, country, maybe 50% of you hate me because you think I’m trying to destroy the country,” he added. “But do me a favor, listen to me for like maybe six weeks or so and do these things, you would see the level of infection go down, absolutely.”

This is not the first time Fauci has addressed the fact that he’s become a polarizing figure amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with the Finacial Times, the infectious disease expert said he has received death threats from people who don’t trust the government, fear another lockdown, or simply believe the coronavirus is a hoax.

“I’ve gotten death threats. My family has been harassed, my wife and my children,” he said. “That required my getting security protection for a while.”

Watch above, via CNN.

