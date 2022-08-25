‘F*ck You, Dr. Fauci!’ Megyn Kelly Rages at Outgoing Medical Advisor for Saying He’ll ‘Consider’ a Congressional Subpoena

Megyn Kelly took shots at Dr. Anthony Fauci over his cavalier attitude about a possible GOP investigation into his work during the Covid pandemic.

On the Wednesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, she gave one last goodbye to the White House Chief Medical Advisor, who will be retiring in December.

In a clip circulating social media via her show’s Twitter page, Kelly said “Fuck you, Dr. Fauci!” after discussing an overview of his work surrounding Covid.

Dr. Fauci says he’ll “consider” appearing before Congress next year. @MegynKelly: “You don’t get to say whether you go. You get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment…” Watch her FULL monologue on Fauci’s lies here: https://t.co/3fC9p5r9t2 pic.twitter.com/IpnO7tnxhf — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) August 25, 2022

Kelly was reacting to Fauci who was asked about a possible GOP congressional investigation surrounding his work. Fauci spoke with CNN’s John Berman about it earlier this week, saying he had nothing to hide.

All I have ever done — and go back and look at everything I’ve ever done — was to recommend common sense, good, CDC-recommended public health policies that have saved millions of lives. If you wanna investigate me for that, go ahead.

Kelly responded by saying, “He sounds like he’s been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses. ‘I will consider it. I’ll consider it. You know, only if it’s oversight because what I experienced was personal attacks. I will go if it’s true,'” she said.

“Fuck you, Dr. Fauci. You don’t get to say whether you go — you get a congressional subpoena, you show up or you get the Steve Bannon treatment!” Kelly added.

