On Tuesday, Wheel of Fortune contestants could not solve an obvious and rudimentary puzzle.

In a world where Wheel segments too often catch fire online for all the wrong reasons, the Pat Sajak-helmed show delivered us another gem.

Tuesday’s quagmire did not involve a mispronunciation of the name “Achilles,” nor did it feature a man blurting out the words “Jolly Goof Fellow.”

No, Tuesday’s edition of Wheel quandaries showed that people can no longer recognize common idioms.

Sajak’s big board read: “Another feather _n yo_r _a_.”

Such a compelling clue might lead one to utter, with at least some degree of confidence, “ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP.”

This riddle was anything but simple for a trio of contestants who spent all of two minutes proving why America is behind the rest of the developed world.

“Another feather in your hat,” a female contestant guessed, only to be met by Sajak’s buzzer. WRONG.

The next contestant, a man, asked for a “G,” for which there wasn’t one. Why would there be?

Next, a second man spun the big wheel for which the show is named, only to bankrupt himself like MC Hammer.

The “hat” woman then guessed, “Another feather in your lap,” and was again met with that insufferable buzz.

Sajak then pivoted back to “G” man, who this time asked for a “D,” as if that were going to solve the riddle. It didn’t.

Bankruptcy guy then took another spin at the wheel, only to land on “lose a turn.”

Apparently terrified of answering the painfully obvious riddle, “hat” and “lap” lady reminded us why there is little hope to save the once-great American republic.

She eventually guessed, “Another feather in your map,” because, why not? Utter madness.

The consonant-obsessed man then took a turn at the wheel, only to also bankrupt himself.

Only when a “C” revealed the obvious to the original bankruptcy guy, did he come up with the correct answer.

These people all had names. After watching the display they put on, they are not worth publishing.

