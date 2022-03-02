WATCH: Jen Psaki Responds to Republicans Who Heckled While Biden Talked About His Late Son Beau During SOTU

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to the Republicans who heckled President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address — even while he talked about his late son Beau Biden.

Congresswomen Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia made spectacles of themselves at Tuesday night’s speech, turning their backs on cabinet members and periodically heckling the president, including the well-publicized moment Boebert shouted out while Biden spoke about his son.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Way Too Early, host Jonathan Lemire asked Ms. Psaki about the hecklers, and the press secretary gave a lengthy response that amounted to a brush-off. She told Lemire the moment “says a lot more about them” than anything else:

MR. LEMIRE: Jen, one of the headlines that emerged from the speech last night was a pair of Republican House members who chose to heckle President Biden as he was speaking about his late son, Beau. Do you have any response to what they said? MS. PSAKI: Not really, Jonathan, I have to tell you that during that heckling, which, I was watching that on TV with a group of my team, team members and colleagues, and we were all excited and cheering. And that was the moment in the speech where the president was talking about his unity agenda, and talking about priorities that we should all be able to agree on. Look, one American dies every five minutes of an opioid overdose. There’s no question we should do more to help our nation’s veterans, people who have been hurt by the impacts of burn pits. Of course, we need to do more to work together to cure cancer. And they were heckling around that time and that moment. I think that says a lot more about them than it does about how important these priorities are, and how much the vast majority of people who are sitting there watching in that chamber last night could work together to solve exactly those problems. And others too, probably.

