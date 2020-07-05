ABC News homeland security analyst Tom Bossert was not impressed by Food and Drug Administration Chief Dr. Stephen Hahn and his failure to explain why President Donald Trump claims 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “harmless.”

ABC’s Martha Raddatz conducted an interview with Hahn for This Week, and she began by pressing him over Trump’s claim from the White House that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.” The interview was similar to the one Hahn gave to CNN’s Dana Bash. In both cases, Hahn was repeated grilled over Trump’s claim, and he deflected both times without providing any evidence to back up the president.

Bossert, a former homeland security adviser for the Trump administration, joined Raddtaz later in the show to react to Hahn. While he gave Hahn credit for his insistence that the FDA is working on developing a Covid-19 vaccine, Bossert also ripped Hahn because “he ducked the question” from Raddatz.

It is absolutely irrefutable. I thought your question was spot-on, and I think the answer is obvious: this is not harmless. This virus, in fact, for anything to happen at this stage, whether it be a mild form of mitigation or a suppression level strategy…the country has to know that this is dangerous virus. We have to start at the basics and level with people. Suggesting that it’s not dangerous dangerous is — in and of itself — a dangerous message.

Dr. Patrice Harris of the American Medical Association was also on to react, and she seconded Bossert by saying “there is no such thing as a harmless case of Covid-19.”

“Even if you’re fortunate enough not to have the symptoms, you can spread it to others,” she continued. “We know the tragic consequences of death. And we’re seeing many folks who have recovered who are continuing to suffer lingering effects.”

Watch above, via ABC.

