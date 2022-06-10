The former White House strategic communications director for Donald Trump ripped the Jan. 6 committee on Friday, accusing the panel of having “doctored” footage it presented in Thursday’s hearing.

Appearing on Kudlow, Mercedes Schlapp said the committee, which is investigating the 2021 Capitol riot and the role Trump played in inciting it, has failed to produce a “smoking gun” against the former president.

On Thursday, the committee held a hearing in primetime and played a damning video of Trump supporters storming the Capitol building. The panel also gave a partial accounting of Trump’s actions and words before and during the riot. Six more hearings have been scheduled.

“One reading that I have – they’re trying to find a way to indict him so he can never run for president again,” Larry Kudlow said to Schlapp. “Where is this smoking gun?”

“Well, let’s ask the ABC producer who’s putting together these doctored videos and trying to make this case of, where is the smoking gun?” she replied, referring to former ABC News president James Goldston, a documentary filmmaker.

“The Democrats are gonna have a very hard time making their case, especially when you’re talking about families having to pay for, $95 or even more to fill up their tanks,” Schlapp continued. “And people are talking about food prices going up, and the Democrats are solely focused on trying to change their political narrative because they’ve been failing when it comes to trying to address the economic needs of American families.”

Another guest, Katie Pavlich, said the committee’s ranking member, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), has been using her role to enrich her campaign coffers.

“It’s certainly been something Liz Cheney’s been fundraising off of, so that’s been beneficial to her and other Democrats on the committee,” Pavlich said.

Kudlow concluded the segment by calling the hearings “a big kangaroo court.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com