The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack aired a video showing how demonstrators marched intently before they pushed over barricades and ultimately stormed the building.

The committee’s video was taken from multiple cameras, locations, and angles from inside and around the Capitol complex.

Lawmakers played it Thursday during its first primetime hearing.

“Be advised, there’s probably about 300 Proud boys. They’re marching eastbound in the 400 block kind of Independence – actually on the Mall toward the United States Capitol,” an officer said during a radio transmission.

Minute by minute, marchers became more and more aggressive as they inched closer to the building. Another officer said in a recorded radio transmission, “There’s a crowd surge heading east.”

At the time people began to descend toward the Capitol, the committee’s video played a timestamped clip of former President Donald Trump‘s speech that day.

“Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” he told supporters. “And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now.”

Footage was juxtaposed to show how quickly demonstrators became rioters. One law enforcement officer, through a radio transmission, declared, “This is now officially a riot.”

Rioters began to assault officers in their way, and they quickly amassed in front of the building. One officer screamed, “We need backup!”

Capitol officers called for one another to “hold the line” repeatedly. In spite of their attempts to defend the budding, barricades were knocked over, which overwhelmed them.

“We have a breach of the Capitol! Breach of the Capitol to the upper level,” an officer said via radio as the committee’s video showed scores of people entering the building. At that point, it was apparent any attempt to secure the building would be unsuccessful.

As lawmakers inside were seated to certify the results of the 2020 election, police on the upper deck were overrun by a mob.

One officer declared, “We are fucked.”

Watch above, via CNN.

