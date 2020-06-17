Fox News anchor Sandra Smith questioned White House adviser Kellyanne Conway Vice President Mike Pence’s claim in a new op-ed that media is stoking fears of the coronavirus.

In a Wednesday interview on America’s Newsroom, Smith brought up the Wall Street Journal op-ed Pence wrote to dismiss the possibility of a Covid-19 “second wave” and accuse the media of fear mongering over the pandemic. This comes after 119,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the U.S., and during an uptick in positive cases around the country.

“He’s painting a very rosy picture of what we are seeing and saying basically that the American public is being misled,” Smith said of Pence’s op-ed. “Is that, perhaps, too rosy a picture, and is that in line with medical professionals advising the White House?”

Conway answered by defending the “incredible job” Pence did leading the coronavirus task force, adding “the president put him in that role because the president knew how important that role would be.”

She noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that the country is still in the first wave, and attacked the “professional critics” over their “hypocrisy” for what Americans should and shouldn’t be doing in the midst of the pandemic.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said that he would not attend the president’s upcoming rally.

“It’s okay if you are protesting about something and you’re shoulder to shoulder with no mask,” Conway snarked in a shot at recent protests against police brutality. “But it’s not okay if you happen to go to a Trump rally or you happen to be dining at a small business in your community. So we shouldn’t be Covid-shaming people, as the president has said it, but we’ve been vigilant on this.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

