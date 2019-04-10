comScore

Fox & Friends Slam Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Comments: ‘You Have to Wonder if She’s American First’

By Ken MeyerApr 10th, 2019, 8:23 am

Fox & Friends ripped into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Wednesday by accusing her of diminishing 9/11 and questioning whether she’s loyal to America.

Omar is drawing criticism lately because of how she described the terror attacks while she was giving a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) last month.

“Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second class citizen. And frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Those remarks are drawing a rebuke from numerous figures on the right, not the least of which is Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

The curvy couch dryly took note of all of this before they tore into Omar in earnest.

“Really? ‘Some people did something?’ You have to wonder if she is an American first,” Brian Kilmeade said. “Can you imagine if she was representing your community, and you were in her district, how embarrassed you must feel today.”

Kilmeade went on to say Omar should’ve condemned Islamic extremist violence in her speech, and that “as a Muslim American, you should be more outraged because they sullied your religion in the name of religion.” Ainsley Earhardt remarked that Omar was being “flippant” about an event that changed the course of American history.

UPDATE – 1:18 a.m. ET: Omar has responded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Ken Meyer