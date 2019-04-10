Fox & Friends Slam Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Comments: ‘You Have to Wonder if She’s American First’

Fox & Friends ripped into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Wednesday by accusing her of diminishing 9/11 and questioning whether she’s loyal to America.

Omar is drawing criticism lately because of how she described the terror attacks while she was giving a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) last month.

“Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second class citizen. And frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Those remarks are drawing a rebuke from numerous figures on the right, not the least of which is Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as “some people who did something”. Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

The curvy couch dryly took note of all of this before they tore into Omar in earnest.

“Really? ‘Some people did something?’ You have to wonder if she is an American first,” Brian Kilmeade said. “Can you imagine if she was representing your community, and you were in her district, how embarrassed you must feel today.”

Kilmeade went on to say Omar should’ve condemned Islamic extremist violence in her speech, and that “as a Muslim American, you should be more outraged because they sullied your religion in the name of religion.” Ainsley Earhardt remarked that Omar was being “flippant” about an event that changed the course of American history.

UPDATE – 1:18 a.m. ET: Omar has responded.

This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans! pic.twitter.com/foTZMpiZKv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

