Fox News’ Larry Kudlow Approvingly Quotes From Socialist Magazine: ‘Wonderful Piece’

Fox Business anchor Larry Kudlow approvingly quoted socialist magazine Jacobin while on Fox News Channel on Monday.

During a segment on America Reports about Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) looking to ban lawmakers from trading stocks in light of reports about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stock trading and Pelosi defending members of Congress who trade stocks.

Kudlow remarked, appearing to sound sarcastic, that “Pelosi’s trading acumen is fantastic.”

“There’s this wonderful piece, from JacobinMag.com. I don’t know it. I’m told it’s a left-wing publication. It’s absolutely hilarious. They traded $50 million in assets, annualized returns of 69 percent as of October, according to an estimate from – they have something called the Nancy Pelosi Portfolio Tracker. Her performance is better than, get this, better than Warren Buffett, George Soros, or Cathie Wood.”

Jacobin published a piece by Alabama-based journalist Ryan Zickgraf with the headline “Nancy Pelosi: 2021 Wall Street Trader of the Year.”

Reportedly, Pelosi does not make the trades, rather her husband, businessman Paul Pelosi, manages the couple’s trades.

Jacobin reported:

To understand how Pelosi became a Wall Street mega-influencer, just look at the numbers. Since last year, she and her husband Paul Pelosi traded over $50 million in assets, with annualized returns at 69 percent as of October, according to an estimate from the Nancy Pelosi Portfolio Tracker. That’s higher than Buffett, George Soros, Cathie Wood, and other star investors of the past. Members of Congress aren’t required to provide an exact figure for the value of their assets, but Pelosi’s wealth grew by an estimated $16.7 million in 2020, just as millions of Americans fell into poverty and struggled to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, 2021 is shaping up to be even nicer for Nancy.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com