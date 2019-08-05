Fox News’ Outnumbered got off to a heated start when Jessica Tarlov faced off with her fellow panelists to talk about President Donald Trump and the fallout of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

As part of a debate on Trump’s remarks about white supremacy in his post-shootings address Monday, Kennedy said the president could’ve come out more strongly against it before lamenting about the current state of America’s political climate.

“It’s incredibly unfortunate that people want to capitalize for their own political gain on these tragedies…What we have to take a look at here is how human beings have dehumanized and depersonalized each other to the point that they are completely disposable. And it’s almost done out of some satisfaction and fun. We have to stop saying ‘white supremacy, rhetoric, guns’ because there are so many elements that go into this. The problem is the apex of all of it is the dehumanization.”

Tarlov made the argument that access to guns is the “crux” of mass shootings, and that people like FBI Director Christopher Wray have warned about domestic terrorism being mostly committed by white supremacists.

After Carly Shimkus lamented those who “cheapen the phrase” by calling Trump a “white nationalist,” Tarlov countered by highlighting similarities between Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric and the El Paso shooter’s alleged manifesto.

“That’s very offensive,” complained Fox News host and #OneLuckyGuy Steve Hilton.

“It’s not offensive, it’s the truth!” Tarlov said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

