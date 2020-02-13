Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano says President Donald Trump’s former adviser, Roger Stone, is “absolutely entitled” to a new trial.

Napolitano joined Fox & Friends on Thursday to talk about a collection of newly-revealed, anti-Trump social media posts from the foreperson of the jury that convicted Stone for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

“It is the duty of the judge to ensure that both the government and the defendant get a fair trial,” Napolitano said. “If the judge discovers afterwards that there was a built-in inherent bias on the part of a member of the jury against the defendant, that is automatic trigger for a new trial.”

Napolitano continued to say that the foreperson’s posts were “obviously” not considered during the jury selection process, and while he acknowledged her right to her opinion, “”she can’t be a jury in a trial rife with the politics of Donald Trump and Roger Stone.” He also said the seven-to-nine year recommended prison sentence was “absolutely too much” that Stone is not a danger to society, and that Trump is allowed to voice his opinion on the case.

“Was anybody harmed as a result of what Roger Stone did? Absolutely not. Is the president of the United States of America, who is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the land, entitled to express an opinion to his attorney general about a case the DOJ is prosecuting? Of course he is.”

Napolitano went on about how there would’ve been “nothing wrong” with it if Trump called Barr to raise his objections to the Stone sentencing that way. He also dismissed Democrats raising the possibility of investigating and impeaching Trump again over this matter.

Watch above, via Fox News.

