Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy Calls Out the Catholic Church for ‘Getting Rich’ Off of Humanitarian Aid at the Southern Border

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy attacked the Catholic Church by claiming they have profited from their charitable responses to the flow of immigrants at the U.S. Southern border.

Campos-Duffy filled in for Ainsley Earhardt on Fox & Friends Tuesday as they predicted that the expiration of Title 42 will cause a major surge in illegal immigration. As Steve Doocy sounded the alarm over this upcoming “invasion,” Campos-Duffy turned to the Biden administration’s move to send 1,500 troops to the U.S. southern border to handle any potential migration explosion.

“They’re not there to stop people from coming in,” Campos-Duffy said. “They’re simply there to process it…They’re like travel agents, helping to do the last leg for the cartels. We are totally colluding with the cartels in this policy happening.”

Campos-Duffy cited Jimmy Failla from a previous segment, claiming, “The only people getting rich off of this are the cartels.”

“He also didn’t mention the NGOs, the Catholic church, the Lutheran church,” she said. “A lot of people getting very rich off of this with government contracts.”

Campos-Duffy didn’t elaborate on what contracts she was talking about, though months ago, Republican lawmakers accused the Catholic Charities USA network of “violating federal law,” “aiding and abetting illegal immigrants,” and “facilitating the border crisis.”

The accusations came from a letter denouncing NGOs, saying, “NGOs continue to profit off of exploiting our immigration laws. The Biden Administration is circumventing the security and safety standards federal agencies must uphold by allowing NGOs to harbor, transport, and encourage unauthorized aliens to resettle in the United States.”

The CCUSA repudiated the accusations, calling them “factually inaccurate” and saying their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance is aligned with their mission to help the vulnerable.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com