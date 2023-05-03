WATCH: Kamala Harris Called It ‘Inappropriate’ for Trump to Send Troops to Border, Now Biden Is Doing the Same

In 2018, Vice President Kamala Harris attacked then-president Donald Trump for sending military personnel to the southern border while laying the groundwork for her candidacy for the Democratic nomination, deeming the decision “inappropriate.”

The comments represent a potential liability for President Joe Biden, who is sending 1,500 active-duty troops to address the ongoing crisis at the southern border. They will supplement the 2,500 National Guardsmen already there.

An official told CNN that “at the request of DHS [Department of Homeland Security], DOD [Department of Defense] will provide a temporary increase of an additional 1,500 military personnel, for 90 days, to supplement CBP [Customs and Border Protection] efforts at the border. These 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, until CBP can address these needs through contracted support.”

Harris — who was tapped by Biden to handle the border crisis at the start of the duo’s term in office, but later professed to be focused on the “root causes” of migration — blasted Trump when he came to a similar decision. Said Harris at the time:

I also believe that the administration made a decision to deploy them based on a political agenda and I believe that it is inappropriate to require the limited resources of the United States military to be used in such a way when it was, you know, these folks who are being deployed there, they’re gonna leave, they’ve left their families, they will not be home, it looks like, for Thanksgiving. And all because there needed to be some demonstration for the TV cameras based on a political agenda instead of what is a national security threat.

Title 42, a Covid-era protocol that allowed authorities to immediately expel illegal migrants, is set to expire next week. Its end is expected to worsen the already dismal situation at the border.

The number of encounters with CBP migrants have increased in each year of the Biden presidency and last month, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testified that the U.S. does not have operational control of the border.

