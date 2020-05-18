Fox News’ Steve Hilton demanded the firing of Dr. Robert Redfied as he went off on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for how they’ve handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The Next Revolution host used his Sunday show to blast “the tyranny of the technocrats” in light of ongoing shutdowns because of the health crisis. This rant was directed at former President Barack Obama and others “who spent the last 50 years sucking up” to China, but it also extended toward those responsible for America not having enough tests to better contain the virus.

“Who screwed that up?” Hilton sarcastically asked. “Not the evil Trump, but the saintly, public sector CDC, the technocrats. Again, has there ever been a more catastrophic case of technocrat bungling?”

Hilton honed in on Redfield by calling him “Doctor Death and Destruction” and asking “why is this man, by the way, still in his job?” Hilton continued by crediting President Donald Trump’s deregulation for America’s test numbers, and then he blasted the fact that the country remains largely in shutdown.

“Why are we still shut down?” He asked. “It’s not a choice between life and livelihood, between health and the economy. Even if you ignore the economic catastrophe, the health cost of the shutdown is reason enough to end it.”

