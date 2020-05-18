comScore

Senator Ben Sasse Gets Brutally Ridiculed for ‘Worst Graduation Speech of all Time’

By Colby HallMay 18th, 2020, 7:12 am

Judged by a weekend commencement speech he delivered remotely over the weekend, Senator Ben Sasse appears to consider himself a funny guy. But his “jokes” fell so flat that the speech seems to have elicited the wrong sort of response, as the Nebraska senator is getting pointed and laughed at for his failed routine.

The Republican senator gave a commencement speech that was ostensibly viewed on computers across his home state, that curiously featured a bit on gym class rope-climbing, encouraged students to NOT major in psychology and suggested they would remember this year as “that time when China started a big global pandemic that created the worst public health crisis in over a century and brought the economy to its knees and we had to stay home and everybody was hoarding toilet paper.

Or as someone on Twitter presented the speech, “Ben Sasse just gave the worst graduation speech of all time.” Watch a section of his speech that went viral below:

The reviews on Twitter were not positive. To wit:

