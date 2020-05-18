Judged by a weekend commencement speech he delivered remotely over the weekend, Senator Ben Sasse appears to consider himself a funny guy. But his “jokes” fell so flat that the speech seems to have elicited the wrong sort of response, as the Nebraska senator is getting pointed and laughed at for his failed routine.

The Republican senator gave a commencement speech that was ostensibly viewed on computers across his home state, that curiously featured a bit on gym class rope-climbing, encouraged students to NOT major in psychology and suggested they would remember this year as “that time when China started a big global pandemic that created the worst public health crisis in over a century and brought the economy to its knees and we had to stay home and everybody was hoarding toilet paper.

Or as someone on Twitter presented the speech, “Ben Sasse just gave the worst graduation speech of all time.” Watch a section of his speech that went viral below:

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse just gave the worst graduation speech of all time pic.twitter.com/nCYe7ruOl4 — 🦟 (@haunttamale) May 17, 2020

The reviews on Twitter were not positive. To wit:

Ben Sasse seems like a cast member on SNL playing Ben Sasse. — Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) May 18, 2020

Ben Sasse, demotivational speaker. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) May 18, 2020

I watched the Ben Sasse graduation speech and I’ve never been more convinced that he spends a majority of his evenings banging his head against a wall in a whiskey-induced stupor and I’m like…I get it, Ben, but you don’t have to do this to yourself (or the country). — Caroline McCarthy 🧢 (@caro) May 18, 2020

Who hurt Ben Sasse in high school? https://t.co/3o0anUCw7L — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) May 18, 2020

With the volume down I feel like this guy is trying and failing to sell me a mattress.

Ben Sasse sucks. https://t.co/tavYDYmhAn — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) May 18, 2020

Mean. Terrible. Depressing. With a peppering of racism. — Nadine van der Velde 🕊 (@nadinevdVelde) May 18, 2020

If you’ve ever been to an open mic standup comedy show where there’s one guy who’s so bad the whole room goes completely silent and starts scanning for exits because the vicarious embarrassment is too much– and you want to re-live that–here’s Ben Sasse to oblige: https://t.co/ppUxldFSIX — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 18, 2020

So important to infuse young people with cynicism and misinformation right now. Thank you for your service, @BenSasse, and for enabling the buffoon who’s incompetence has led to the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of American citizens and the destruction of our economy. https://t.co/sw5t9sGFLG — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 18, 2020

Wow, Senator @BenSasse’s graduation speech is terrible. And depressing. And kinda mean, too. Here it is in four parts. https://t.co/YUWrLPx8zj — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) May 18, 2020

