Congressman Mike Turner (R- OH) said today he doesn’t consider President Donald Trump’s recent tweet witness intimidation, but conceded he finds POTUS’ tweeting “generally unfortunate.”

Jake Tapper asked Turner about the president’s tweet hitting Marie Yovanovitch in the middle of her testimony, and whether it concerns him that a witness found that tweet intimidating.

“I find the president’s tweets generally unfortunate,” Turner said, “but let’s state this that I think is very important about all this. And that is that Adam Schiff has been on a three-year quest to impeach this president.”

He called it “laughable” that Schiff would read the president’s tweet and suggest it would be another reason to impeach.

Tapper again asked if he’s concerned Yovanovitch found the tweet intimidating.

” It’s certainly not impeachable, and it’s certainly not criminal, and it’s certainly not witness intimidation,” Turner said. “She was actually in the process of testifying. Nonetheless, I find the president’s tweets unfortunate.”

