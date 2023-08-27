GOP Gov. Tells Jen Psaki: ‘Republicans Are Trying to Save The Country. Donald Trump is Trying to ‘Save Himself.’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told MSNBC host Jen Psaki during an interview that the GOP wants to save the country, but Donald Trump is only looking to “save himself” amid his legal troubles.

Psaki noted Republican candidates during the Fox News debate earlier this week were hesitant to speak about the former president’s four criminal indictments. Sununu responded by noting that candidates should be looking “forward” and not get bogged down in only talking about Trump.

“Republicans are trying to save the country. Donald Trump is trying to save himself,” Sununu told Psaki. “When it comes to a debate, we don’t want to just, kind of, be rehashing yesterday’s news, we want to be forward, we want to be about 2024.”

He added, “We want to be about what we can bring to the table with the economy and securing the border and, you know, energy independence and all these sorts of things. So, huge opportunity there. And they grabbed onto it. They didn’t fall for the trap, so to say, of talking about the big guy.”

The day after the debate, Trump had his mugshot taken in Fulton County Jail during his arrest for charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.

“Trump will love it. He’ll be selling t-shirts within minutes of it being taken,” Sununu said of Trump’s mugshot. “It allows him to maintain his presence in the media… He wants this drama to keep going.”

Watch the full segment above via MSNBC.

