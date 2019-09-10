Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA) gave an interview to Fox News in which he questioned whether CNN is on America’s side following their report on Russian spies and President Donald Trump.

On Monday, CNN ran a report claiming a high-level CIA spy was extracted from Russia in 2017 due to concerns that the Trump administration’s handling of sensitive information might’ve exposed the asset’s position in the government. The New York Times covered the same story later in the day, but disputed a core element of CNN’s report by saying the extraction was necessitated due to “media scrutiny of the agency’s sources,” not Trump.

When Collins was asked about the CIA’s pushback on CNN’s report, the House Judiciary Committee ranking Republican started attacked the network for the report, and for hiring former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe as a commentator.

“To put it out at this time and to put such a way the CIA had to come out and respond to this is really a disturbing part,” Collins said. “I really question whose side is CNN on. This is a problem we’re seeing. I think it needs to be investigated.”

