GOP Rep Turns Fox & Friends’ Question About Texas Shooting Into a Slam on Illegal Immigrants, Gun Control

Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) didn’t waste any time in using the shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas to bash Democrats over illegal immigration and gun control.

Jackson joined Fox & Friends Sunday — with the hosts previewing his appearance by saying they would ask him about the Biden administration’s move to send 1,500 troops to the U.S. southern border in order to handle any potential migrant surge with Title 42’s expiration. But the congressman didn’t wait to be asked about that topic in order to opine — jumping right to the subject after Will Cain asked him what he knew about the shooting that killed eight people and wounded seven others.

“Well, I haven’t heard anything that you haven’t heard at this particular point, which I agree. It’s a little bit concerning,” Jackson said. While details about the shooter and the motive behind the attack remain unclear, Jackson decided to jump to the subject of immigration by declaring that the rampage contradicts leftist talking points.

To me, it means it doesn’t fit into the narrative of the far left, or the problem we currently have may be related to our southern border, where we have a large number of really criminal elements crossing the border. We have potential terrorists crossing the border. So I haven’t heard anything in addition. Our hearts go out to the people down there. That’s just a few miles, actually, southeast of the district that I represent, so I know those folks down there really well. But I hope we can figure this out. This is a problem with our society. This is a societal problem and, you know, trying to disarm law-abiding citizens is not going to be the answer, because I know that’s a big push right now. I tell you that we have some bad people in this country, and a lot of them are crossing our southern border. We have an issue in general where we have a culture of accountability and a culture of — there’s no responsibility. We have people prosecuting crimes, that won’t prosecute if crimes, and we have the defund the police movement. All these things are coming together and manifesting itself in shootings like this.

It is possible Jackson was trying to connect the shooting to last week’s manhunt for Francisco Oropesa, the Mexican national who was arrested as the suspected shooter who killed five people a week ago, including a young boy.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com