ALLEN, TEXAS: Multiple Dead and Wounded in Mall Shooting, Killer Acted Alone, Was Shot and Killed By Officer At Scene – POLICE

A police officer was at the outlet mall in Allen, Texas near Dallas on an unrelated call when a man, reportedly dressed in all black “tactical” gear and armed with a rifle, opened fire into the crowd, killing an unknown number and injuring more.

A very short police and fire briefing a short time ago confirmed that the Allen Fire Department transported nine individuals to local hospitals. Officials did not confirm a number of fatalities, but have confirmed that there are deaths in addition to the injuries, and that the shooter is believed to have acted alone and was killed at the scene.

Videos from the scene have been shared on social media, some very graphic in nature, that show crowds scattering, the law enforcement response, and some which purport to show the shooting and victims.

At least one video, mention above by NewsNation, is alleged to show the beginning of the shooting, with a man dressed in all black getting out of a vehicle and immediately opening fire.

Multiple eyewitnesses say the shooter wore “tactical” gear and targeted children as well as adults. Eyewitness accounts indicated anywhere from a dozen to close to 100 shots fired.

Police confirmed Saturday that an officer who was already at the location immediately responded and killed the shooter, stopping the multiple murderer quickly before the terrible attack could turn even worse.

The quick briefing from Allen’s Police and Fire chiefs:

Additional victims may have been transported to local hospitals besides the nine who were confirmed brought there by emergency services.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

