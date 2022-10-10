GOP’s Mastriano Tells Dick Morris Why He Must Win For Trump to Come Back in 2024: ‘I Get to Appoint the Secretary of State’

Newsmax host Dick Morris interviewed Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano over the weekend and the two agreed that Mastriano winning in November is so important for former President Donald Trump to make a comeback because as governor he gets to appoint the secretary of state, who will oversee the 2024 presidential election.

“Doug, I want to understand why the national Republican Party is AWOL when you’re running. I mean, in Pennsylvania, Republicans know you are their hope. But the national party is so dominated by the establishment that they just think you’re too honest, too outspoken and too independent for them. Are they getting over it?” asked Morris.

“The state party is fantastic, the state GOP, but some of the national ones you readily said, I just I guess I’m not their kind of guy. I’m, you know, served in the Army my entire adult life. I love my country. I don’t play games. All I care about is the people and the Constitution that I actually fought to defend. And the sad thing, Dick, is that they have to hand it to the Democrats. They stick together. They see how important Pennsylvania is,” Mastriano replied lamenting his comparative lack of fundraising.

Mastriano worked as a state senator to try and overturn the 2020 election results and has been a prominent supporter of Trump’s allegations that the 2020 election was stolen.

Since becoming a candidate, Mastriano has also found himself in hot water over his ties to far-right social media platform Gab, which is a haven for white supremacy. The Republican hopeful also sparked controversy after Reuters revealed he chose to dress as a Confederate soldier in a faculty photo.

As the negative headlines have added up, Mastriano has struggled to raise his poll numbers or keep up with his Democratic opponent’s fundraising. “The most recent campaign finance reports show that Mr. Mastriano’s campaign account had just $397,319, compared with $13.5 million for Mr. Shapiro,” reported the New York Times in late September.

“And they poured about $30 million into this race. And, you know, I’m being, you know, kept strong by the people of the nation. Actually, people from across the entire United States have been helping my campaign out quite generously,” he continued.

“You know, again, people are always asking me, people always asking me, can Trump come back in 24? I wrote this book saying that he can, but he has to win the governorship in Pennsylvania,” Morris said.

“So I don’t care if you live in Pennsylvania or on the moon. This is the guy you need to support because he’s the key to unlocking honest elections in the swing state. Thanks for coming on Doug,” Morris concluded.

“I get to appoint the secretary of state and the road to 2024 goes straight through Pennsylvania, as you wrote in your book,” responded Mastriano.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax

