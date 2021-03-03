New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he will not be resigning while fielding questions from reporters about the sexual misconduct allegations raised against him.

Cuomo held a press conference Wednesday during which he addressed the three accusations from the women claiming misconduct. The governor said he was “embarrassed” by his past actions and said he would cooperate with an investigation, but he denied touching anyone inappropriately.

When the press conference opened up to questions, Cuomo was asked if he should “step aside.” After initially sidestepping the questions, a reporter pressed and once again asked if he should resign. Cuomo replied by saying, “I’m going to cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation and do the budget.”

“You can find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people. It is my usual and customary way of greeting,” the governor added, in defense of his physical conduct. “However, what I also understand is it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter my intent. What matters is if anybody was offended by it, and I could intend no offense, but if they were offended by it, then it was wrong. And if they were offended by it, I apologize. And if they were hurt by it, I apologize. And if they felt pain from it, I apologize.”

Cuomo took further questions on this when asked to clarify if he was not resigning despite Democrats calling on him to do so.

“I wasn’t elected by politicians. I was elected by the people of the state of New York,” Cuomo said. “I’m not going to resign. I work for the people of the state of New York. They elected me and I’m going to serve the people of the state of New York.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

