New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference for the first time since multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him were made public over the past week.

The governor directly apologized for what he called an “incredibly difficult situation.”

“I now understand I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize. I feel awful about it, and frankly I am embarrassed by it,” Cuomo said. “I never touched anyone inappropriately.”

During the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo was something of a media darling, as his daily press conferences were lauded for an empathetic and comforting tone. The praise began to abate, however, when allegations of mishandling Covid patients were blamed for more than 10,000 deaths at New York State nursing homes, a charge that the Governor dismissed as unfair.

Somehow, amid that controversy, Cuomo found time to write a book touting his handling of the Covid-19 public health crisis, despite the fact it was still unfolding. Critics called that his “Mission Accomplished” moment and the Emmy award he received for his press conferences did not slow the pendulum of public opinion.

But things went from bad to worse when former aide Ron Kim went on the record about a cover-up of nursing home deaths, just as a number of reports of a bullying management style began to emerge. All of this came to light before two claims of sexual harassment were made by former aides of Cuomo. Another woman came forward this weekend to allege that Cuomo tried to kiss her at a wedding. So it is fair to say it’s been a tough month for Governor Cuomo, but perhaps as a result of his actions and his alone.

Watch above via CNN.

