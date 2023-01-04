Hannity Interrupts Jessica Tarlov 14 Times During Biden Segment She Was Told Would Be About Something Else

Sean Hannity relentlessly interrupted Fox News colleague and guest Jessica Tarlov on Tuesday night during a segment whose topics she was apparently not expecting to discuss.

Before welcoming Tarlov to the show, Hannity bashed President Joe Biden before detouring to a story about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signing into law a human composting bill. Under the law, human remains may be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa.”

New York is the sixth state to enact such a law.

After some banter with Tarlov about Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failing to be elected speaker on three separate ballots earlier in the day, Hannity rattled off a litany of grievances about Biden in what was basically an abridged version of his nightly monologues:

Let me ask you about this: 2022 was the worst year for the stock market since 2008. The CBO has found that Biden’s inflation cost the average American household $10,000. And Joe Biden did make a promise that I’m sure you remember that he wouldn’t raise taxes on those making under $400,000 a year, a family, a couple. But he raised taxes on natural gas, on crude oil, on coal, on people’s IRAs and pensions, and corporate income taxes, which means that all of that money will be paid for by people who make less than $400,000 a year. Are you happy with Joe’s record and performance in two years? Isn’t $10,000 in Biden inflation tax high? Shouldn’t he have kept a promise not to tax people making under $400,000 a year?

“Well, there was a lot in there,” Tarlov said, understating the case as Hannity’s prompt mentioned at least five different complaints.

Hannity’s claim that Biden raised taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 is false. Like many conservatives, he has argued that when businesses raise prices on consumers, it constitutes a “tax.”

By this reasoning, any time prices increase, whoever the current president is can be blamed for instituting a “tax.”

Tarlov, who co-hosts The Five which regularly trounces Hannity in the ratings, attempted to respond in earnest but was repeatedly interrupted by the host 14 times. Near the end of the interview, she revealed the segment was supposed to be about the New York human composting law instead.

Here’s the rest of their exchange:

TARLOV: I’ll start with the things that we can agree on, which is that inflation is a huge problem and obviously the spike in gas prices, which I’m unwilling to say was just “Putin’s price hike,” though it did happen on a global level. It was a huge problem for everyday Americans. They voiced that concern. The economy was the number one issue in the election. The problem was – for Republicans, I didn’t think it was a problem that Democrats held the Senate and obviously kept Joe Biden in power and lost the House by a slim margin – is that Republicans didn’t put up a viable alternative. They didn’t have a coherent set of policies that Americans believed would make them better off– HANNITY: But Jessica, slow down a second. Who gets hurt the most when you have inflation? Isn’t the poor, the middle class, people on fixed incomes? When you tax oil and when you tax gas and when you tax coal and when you tax corporations and when you tax, you know, people that had the worst year in the stock market since 2008, those are all taxes Joe Biden and the Democratic socialists put in place. All of those taxes are impacting the very people that your fellow Democratic socialists say they have the most compassion for. The poor, the middle-class people on fixed incomes. So, the bottom line is Joe Biden lied to us. Joe Biden went back on his promise. It was a big deal when George Herbert Walker Bush said, “Read my lips. No new taxes,” and then he went back on his pledge. How come Joe Biden, how come–you’re a liberal Democrat, you’re also an honest person, I’ve known you for years. Why can’t you say Joe Biden broke his promise, and it now will hurt the poor, the middle class, and people on fixed income? TARLOV: I don’t think that’s really what happened here. So, first and foremost, I don’t identify as a democratic socialist and Joe Biden is certainly not a democratic socialist– HANNITY: Hang on a second. But you admit he raised those taxes. You admit he raised those taxes. TARLOV: Well, no. So, there were a number of incentives built into being greener about your life, you know, moving to electric cars, natural gas, solar panels– HANNITY: But he has a natural gas tax, he has a crude oil tax, and he has a coal tax. So, people that heat their homes and cool their homes, they’re all paying a lot more. That is being paid for by every American regardless of income. TARLOV: Well– HANNITY: Right? TARLOV: Ok– HANNITY: Checkmate? TARLOV: No. It’s not– HANNITY: You win? He shouldn’t have done it? TARLOV: No, I don’t think so. I think that the transition was hurried along perhaps too quickly, but that we do have to – and this is something that we’re in agreement with on a global level – that the environment is in danger, that we need to do what we can to lower the number of emissions– HANNITY: So, even if that means breaking his pledge to not raise taxes on people that make– TARLOV: I really don’t think that’s the right terminology for this– HANNITY: So, he said he wouldn’t raise taxes on people making less than $400,000. And now he has raised taxes five different ways and more. I’m only giving you the shortlist. And that’s ok with you. TARLOV: No it’s not ok for people who are struggling to get by to have their taxes raised. But that is not what happened here. There’s a– HANNITY: So, Joe broke his promise to those people. TARLOV It’s literally not what I said. Corporations, by the way, are paying the lowest rate– HANNITY: Can you acknowledge he broke his word? [outro music starts playing] TARLOV: I mean, the segment is over. I really, I don’t see it that way. I think that he offset a number of these plans by making sure that those– HANNITY: Offset a tax increase? Did he give us a tax cut somewhere? Where did he cut taxes and offset it? TARLOV: I, honestly, Sean. I need to look at the plans again. We were supposed to talk about burying yourself, composting yourself. And now we’re back to tax plans, so– HANNITY: By the way, can you at least acknowledge that Kathy Hochul allowing the composting of dead human remains is kind of weird? TARLOV: I won’t be jumping at the chance to do, but I think that if people want to be returned to the Earth, maybe that’s a nice, you know final voyage and you can turn into– HANNITY: Put grandma, put a little alfalfa on her, a little hay on her. Put grandma–and then we’ll plant flowers and use it as fertilizer for our crops next year. Dead bodies, human bodies. Alright. Anyway– TARLOV: If that’s– HANNITY: Great to see you, Jessica. Appreciate it.

Watch above via Fox News.

