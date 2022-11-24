Here’s Steve Kornacki Doing an Election-Style Breakdown of the National Dog Show Because What Can’t He Do?
What can’t Steve Kornacki do?
That’s what his legion of fans was left wondering Thursday as the MSNBC election guru dropped in on NBC’s coverage of the National Dog Show — and brought his big board with him. During his two-minute segment, Kornacki broke down the event’s previous Best in Show winners by breed — as if he were analyzing the latest returns from Maricopa County.
“It is not even close,” Kornacki said. “It is terriers and hounds in a runaway.”
Indeed, those two breeds each boast six winners of Best in Show — with no other breed having more than two. But that was far too simplistic of an analysis for Kornacki, who proceeded to dive into the stats for each individual breed.
“What is the most common winner here by breed? And you can see,” Kornacki said, pointing to the big board. “It’s the bearded collie in the herding group. Look at that! Seven times here.”
Kornacki’s analysis instantly got him trending on Twitter:
Watch above, via NBC.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com