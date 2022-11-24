Here’s Steve Kornacki Doing an Election-Style Breakdown of the National Dog Show Because What Can’t He Do?

What can’t Steve Kornacki do?

That’s what his legion of fans was left wondering Thursday as the MSNBC election guru dropped in on NBC’s coverage of the National Dog Show — and brought his big board with him. During his two-minute segment, Kornacki broke down the event’s previous Best in Show winners by breed — as if he were analyzing the latest returns from Maricopa County.

“It is not even close,” Kornacki said. “It is terriers and hounds in a runaway.”

Indeed, those two breeds each boast six winners of Best in Show — with no other breed having more than two. But that was far too simplistic of an analysis for Kornacki, who proceeded to dive into the stats for each individual breed.

“What is the most common winner here by breed? And you can see,” Kornacki said, pointing to the big board. “It’s the bearded collie in the herding group. Look at that! Seven times here.”

Kornacki’s analysis instantly got him trending on Twitter:

steve kornacki doing dog show analysis thank god pic.twitter.com/xCs8JCX5e0 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) November 24, 2022

MADDOW: Steve, I know this is a little off the radar, but can you tell me about the results for the Chatahoochee Spinning Dog in the agility challenge, and the breakdown there? KORNACKI: Well Rachel, that’s actually very interesting, we’ve gotten three of five cones in so far… https://t.co/uobqRqkO41 — Melon Usk (@jessespector) November 24, 2022

The multi talented @SteveKornacki debuts on the National Dog Show at the Big Board: terriers and hound groups have been most frequent best in show winners over 20 years. Breed with the most winners? Bearded collie. pic.twitter.com/UWspIZNGnt — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 24, 2022

I hope working the dog show brings Steven Kornacki the inner peace he so richly deserves 🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/01nnXONWIm — Naveen Kumar (@Mr_NaveenKumar) November 24, 2022

.@SteveKornacki using his big board to provide commentary on the #NationalDogShow is the cherry on top of my Thanksgiving. — Ilyse Hogue is @ilyseh on mastodon (@ilyseh) November 24, 2022

Petition to include Steve Kornacki's analysis in every National Dog Show going forward — Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) November 24, 2022

Does Steve Kornacki ever get a day off? pic.twitter.com/w7yAKETO8V — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) November 24, 2022

a reboot of ‘best in show’ with a steve kornacki character — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 24, 2022

They got Steve Kornacki on here with the board and the dog stats 😂 https://t.co/EByEic3K5X — Tiffani Ashley Bell (@tiffani) November 24, 2022

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com