A House Democrat says the FBI is looking into whether members of Congress coordinated with the Capitol rioters.

Speaking with Cheddar’s J.D. Durkin , Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) said that the FBI is investigating whether members of Congress helped “terrorists” breach the Capitol last week.

“We all saw videos of assistance, we also saw a handful of my colleagues joining the president in inciting this violence, and inviting them all, and giving them a fist in the air in support, and I think that needs to be evaluated,” she said on Thursday.

Schrier also noted that inciting violence and insurrection is a punishable crime, not merely an impeachable act, revealing that the FBI is already looking into any inside help rioters could have received from members of Congress.

“The perpetrators, the terrorists, were able to find locations in the Capitol that I probably could not find, and so they clearly had assistance,” she said. “And the fact that there were any tours going on in the Capitol during a Covid pandemic when nobody is allowed, unless the are personally escorted in by a member of Congress, suggests that if there was insider knowledge, that some of my colleagues may have been coconspirators.”

Schrier’s remarks come after Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) implied that members of the mob who successfully located his office had inside help.

“I have an unmarked office that you have got to know exactly where it is,” Clyburn told CNN anchor Jake Tapper. “They didn’t go to where my name was. They went where I usually hang out. That to me indicates that something untoward may have been going on.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]