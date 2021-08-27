State Department spokesperson Ned Price and Associated Press reporter Matt Lee sparred on Friday during the department’s press briefing amid the ongoing situation in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Lee asked if there has been a decision over who will control the airport in Kabul, from where there have been evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies, once the United States leaves.

“I know there’s been intense interest in the airport, so let me just spend a moment on that,” said Price.

Lee was having none of it. “Maybe if someone else wants to hear all that. I just want to know if there’s a decision,” he said as Price smirked. “Yes or no.”

Seconds later, Price said, “I assume as a journalist you might be interested in hearing the context here.”

“But the point is that–” Price said as Lee tried to interject. “Upon our departure we will transfer the airport back to the Afghan people.”

“So it is not for us to decide. This is, we are undertaking,” continued Price before Lee interrupted with “that’s not what I’m asking.” Lee asked again who will control the Kabul airport.

