Fox News liberal contributor Marie Harf dug into President Donald Trump for holding his Monday photo-op at St. John’s Episcopal Church after protesters of George Floyd’s death were forcefully removed from the area.

Harf was on Outnumbered Tuesday for a discussion on Trump’s church visit, which occurred shortly after Trump called for a national crackdown on rioters while D.C. police used munitions to clear reporters and peaceful demonstrators out of Lafayette Park. When asked for her thoughts, Harf began by noting that Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) said earlier in the day “I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop.”

“I watched live what was happening in my city. these were peaceful protesters, we did not hear any warnings,” Harf said. She also brought up how the church’s officials decried Trump’s photo-op while claiming that their clergy was teargassed amid Monday night’s confrontations.

“I have no words,” Harf said. “It breaks my heart. We have video showing that these were peaceful, it was before the curfew, there was no excuse for this and I’m proud of people like Ben Sasse for saying that.”

