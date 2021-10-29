‘It’s the Jews’: Woman at School Board Meeting Pushes Wild Conspiracy Theory About the Vaccine, Gets Applause

A woman at a school board meeting in Chandler County, Arizona went on an unhinged rant against Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday. She called the vaccines a “deadly poison” that is being pushed by Jewish-controlled pharmaceutical companies.

She was having, as they sarcastically say online, a normal one.

The woman identified herself as Melanie Rettler, a veterinarian.

“I’m a cloning expert with 35 years experience,” she declared. “And I was a consultant to the CDC. I’ve owned a pharmacy. I wanna tell you that this vaccine, this Covid vaccine is a deadly poison. That’s it. I’m just gonna tell you that. Everybody that takes it is damaging their immune system and they’re talking about this [being] given to children now. It’s going to destroy them. You need to do more research on it. I’m an expert on it, and I’m telling you that’s what it’s doing.”

She then mentioned “CRT” or critical race theory and claimed that “one race” owns every pharmaceutical company. Her remarks are quoted in full to convey their sheer insanity:

You know what? You wanna talk about racism? You wanna bring it in? Then let’s bring it in. Let’s get to the bottom of, the bottom of it. You’re talking about White supremacy, ok? Let’s get to the very bottom of it. Everyone one of these things, the deep state, the cabal, the swamp, the elite, you can’t mention it. But I will. There is one race that owns all the pharmaceutical companies, and these vaccines aren’t safe, they aren’t effective, and they aren’t free. You know that you’re paying for it through the increase in gas prices, the increase in food prices. You’re paying for this. And it’s being taken from your money and given to these pharmaceutical companies. And if you wanna bring race into this, it’s the Jews.”

Incredibly, Rettler actually received a smattering of applause.

In response, a school board member reminded attendees that “your comments need to be related to what the school board can do something about. And this was not something that we can do something about.”

Apparently, the school board is not in a position to fight back against the alleged Zionist cabal pushing deadly vaccines.

Watch above via the Chandler Unified District School Board.

h/t: Aaron Rupar

