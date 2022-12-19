Jan. 6 Committee Plays Brutal Highlight Reel of Trump Insiders Slamming Scheme to Overturn 2020 Election

The January 6 Committee presented a montage of people who were close to Donald Trump and blasted the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

In the committee’s final public hearing, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) provided the compilation as a reminder for all of the evidence and testimony they publicly presented over the past year. In it, they provided numerous examples of the violence from the storming of the Capitol, Trump’s quest to overthrow his election defeat, and his former administration officials ripping his doomed attempt.

In the compilation of lowlights, one instance that came up was former Attorney General Bill Barr calling “bullsh*t” on Trump’s claims that the election was “stolen.” Another subject that came up was former Arizona State House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who testified Rudy Giuliani confessed to him that his election fraud claims were based all on “theories” but no evidence.

Also featured was former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen speaking of Trump’s attempt to pressure the Justice Department in declaring the election corrupt. This was followed by White House counsel Pat Cipollone discussing the “murder-suicide pact” that he warned about if Trump attempted to have Rosen ousted and replaced with his ally, Jeffrey Clark.

Cipollone was featured again when the montage showed him and former White House attorney Eric Herschmann scoffing at Trump’s plan to have Vice President Mike Pence unconstitutionally declared Trump the 2020 victor in spite of the election results.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com