WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Opens With Video of Bill Barr Calling ‘Bullsh*t’ On Trump’s Stolen Election Claim

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot opened its primetime hearing with never-before-seen video of former Attorney General Bill Barr calling “bullshit” on claims the 2020 election was rigged.

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) opened the hearing with remarks in which he castigated those who have downplayed the riot. He argued the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob was an insurrection supported by former President Donald Trump.

He then ripped Trump’s claims the election was stolen.

“Donald Trump lost the presidential election in 2020,” Thompson said. “The American people voted him out of office. It was not because of a rigged system, it was not because of voter fraud. Don’t believe me? Hear what his former attorney general had to say about it.

Thompson then played a new video from a deposition in which Barr said he told Trump his claims the vote was rigged were “bullshit.” Barr said,

I had three discussions with the president that I can recall. One was on Nov. 23, one was on Dec. 1 and one on Dec. 14, and I’ve been through sort of the give and take of those discussions and in that context I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bullshit. And I didn’t want to be a part of it and that’s one of the reasons that went into me deciding to leave when I did. I observed, I think it was December 1st, you know, he can’t live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence that there was fraud in the election.

After the video aired, Thompson said Trump “had his days in court” to challenge the election results.

“In the United States, law-abiding citizens have those tools for pursuing justice,” he said. “He lost in the courts, just as he did at the ballot box. And in this country, that’s the end of the line.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com