Jan. 6 Committee Reveals Texts Between Hope Hicks and Trump Aide Revealing Trump Refused to Speak Out Against Violence

House Jan. 6 Committee member Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) detailed efforts by Trump administration insiders to pressure former President Donald Trump to urge his supporters to protest nonviolently on behalf of his claims the 2020 election was stolen – Trump explicitly refused to do so.

The committee in particular highlighted text messages between Trump communications aides Hogan Gidley and Hope Hicks suggesting Trump lower the temperature in mid-December of 2021 — to no avail.

Murphy began by noting Trump called a mob to “the nation’s capital on January 6th, hoping that they would pressure Congress to do what he could not do on his own.”

“The Select Committee has made the following findings on this issue,” Murphy continued, adding:

Two years ago today, in the early morning hours of December 19th, Donald Trump sent a tweet urging his supporters to travel to Washington for a protest on January 6th. ‘Be there will be wild,’ he tweeted between December 19th and January 6th. The president repeatedly encouraged his supporters to come to Washington. The president’s December 19th tweet galvanized domestic violent extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and organized militia groups. These individuals began organizing to come to the Capitol in large numbers with the specific intent to use violence to disrupt the certification of the election. During the joint session prior to January 6th, the FBI, Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, D.C. government and other law enforcement agencies gathered substantial evidence suggesting the risk of violence at the Capitol during the joint session prior to January.

Murphy then detailed some of the warnings made ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including: ‘Their plan is to literally kill people.’ ‘Please, please take this tip seriously and investigate further.’ ‘President Trump supporters have proposed a movement to occupy Capitol Hill alert regarding the VP being a dead man walking if he doesn’t do the right thing.’

The congresswoman continued, discussing moves inside the Trump White House to act on those warnings.”One witness, Hope Hicks, provided the committee with records of her text messages on January 6th, in one exchange with another staffer. He texted her, ‘Hey, I know you’re seeing this, but he, referring to President Trump, really should tweet something about being nonviolent,’” added Murphy.

“’I’m not there,’ Hicks replied. ‘I suggested it several times Monday and Tuesday, and he refused.’ When Ms.. Hicks came in to provide testimony to the committee, we asked her about this exchange. Her explanation is that the he in this text wasn’t the president, but rather it was Eric Hirschman. Take a listen to her testimony,” Murphy continued.

“When you wrote, I suggested it several times, and it presumably means that the president say something about being nonviolent. He wrote I suggested it several times Monday and Tuesday, and he refused to tell us what happened,” asked Jan. 6 committee counsel.

“Sure, I didn’t speak to the president about this directly, but I communicated to people like Eric Hirschman that it was my view that it was important that the president put out some kind of message in advance of the event,” Hicks replied.

“And what was Mr. Hirschman’s response?” followed up the Jan. 6 committee counsel.

Hicks replied, “Mr. Hirschman said that he had made the same recommendation directly to the president and that he had refused.”

“Just to understand, Mr. Hirschman, and said that he had already recommended to the president that the president convey a message that people should be peaceful on January six. And the President had refused to do that,” the questioner clarified.

“Yes,” replied Hicks.

“The public will be able to review this in the transcripts and see the perspective Eric Hershman gave before we took Hope Hicks’s testimony,” concluded Murphy.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

