comScore Jeopardy! Facing Blowback Over Dr. Oz's Stint as Guest Host
'Oz promotes pseudoscience'

Jeopardy! Facing Blowback Ahead of Dr. Oz’s Stint as Guest Host: ‘What Is a Horrible Mistake?’

By Reed RichardsonMar 22nd, 2021, 5:26 pm

Dr. Oz Hosting Jeopardy Ignites Online Blowback

Dr. Mehmet Oz is starting his stint as guest host for Jeopardy! this week and many supporters— and past contestants — are expressing their outrage at handing over the reins to a TV talk show host with a history of fact-challenged claims.

After the death of iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, the show unveiled a rotation of guest hosts to fill his shoes in the following months. Besides record-breaking contestant Ken Jennings, who led off the replacement roster, the show announced a broad swath of fill-ins, from former Today Show host Katie Couric to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Oz, who hosts his own syndicated talk show focused on health and wellness, drew the ire of Jeopardy! fans, however, because of the show’s rigorous commitment to a facts. He, critics argue, is a bad fit for the show for his having pushed numerous unscientific health remedies and outright misinformation. As part of the blowback to his hosting, several online commenters brought up a 2014 Washington Post story about a British Medical Journal study, which found roughly half of the medical advice he dispensed on TV was, in fact, “baseless or wrong.”

Besides calling out Oz’s checkered past, some critics also felt compelled to offer their own choices for Trebek’s permanent replacement while pointing to some of the doctor’s crackpot prescriptions.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: