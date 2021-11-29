Joe Scarborough Rips Ronny Jackson’s ‘Complete Stupidity’ In Calling Omicron a Democrat Plot to ‘CHEAT’ Elections

Joe Scarborough tore into Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) for embracing the notion that Omicron is nothing but a political device that Democrats are manufacturing for a political advantage.

Scarborough’s mockery came as Morning Joe talked on Monday about how the international community might be affected by the newly emerging strain of the coronavirus. While Omicron has already become a matter of global concern, Jackson is writing it off as “the Midterm Election Variant,” and claiming it is all part of a Democrat ploy to “CHEAT.”

Here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election – but we’re not going to let them! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 27, 2021

Jackson’s tweet came hours after Fox & Friends claimed Democrats would keep trotting out new Covid variants “every October,” the idea being that the party would fear-monger off of Covid during election seasons. In any event, Scarborough went after Jackson as he spoke about the “vast conspiracy” being pushed by “idiots on the Internet” when Omicron is already having real-world repercussions.

“The stupidity is remarkable,” Scarborough said. “I guess you have to lay the stupidity at the feet of the people who actually would believe the stupid lies, because it’s all out there. Do people in Ronny Jackson’s district really believe that Moroccans are willing to let their government’s policy be impacted to help somebody win an election in Virginia a year from now? It’s just absolute complete stupidity.”

The mockery continued with Politico’s Jonathan Lemire wondering “perhaps [Jackson] hit his head” years ago before he started delving into right-wing conspiracy theories.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

